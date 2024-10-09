StockNews.com Downgrades Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Buy

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

APOG opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $86.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

