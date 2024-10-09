StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Path
Bio-Path Stock Up 39.8 %
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.