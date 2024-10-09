StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Path

Bio-Path Stock Up 39.8 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.