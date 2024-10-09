StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

