StockNews.com Upgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. HNI has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $114,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,665.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,197.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $114,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,665.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,593. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

