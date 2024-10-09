Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance
Shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.28) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 359.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.60. The firm has a market cap of £155.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.77 and a beta of 0.73. Strategic Equity Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 379 ($4.96).
About Strategic Equity Capital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Equity Capital
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.