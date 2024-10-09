Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $11.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,326,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,114,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,603 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 236,708 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,818,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,389,917 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

