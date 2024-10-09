Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $11.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance
Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunstone Hotel Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.