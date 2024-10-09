The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $9.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.29.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.08.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
