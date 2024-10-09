The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $9.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 457,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

