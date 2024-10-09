Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $245.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

