Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 40,104 put options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the typical volume of 19,977 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,342,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 237,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 165,743 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $8,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 96,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,346,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

