Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.15 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,205.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

