Trinseo PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of -1.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($3.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.2%.

Trinseo Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $192,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,007.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 207,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,007.99. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 265,600 shares of company stock valued at $748,084. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

