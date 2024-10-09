UL Solutions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 9th (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions’ (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 9th. UL Solutions had issued 33,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $946,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of UL Solutions’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

UL Solutions stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $12,657,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $20,040,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,561,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

