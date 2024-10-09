Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGP. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 60.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,433 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 112.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

