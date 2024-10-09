Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.33 on Friday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

