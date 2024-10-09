Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.33 on Friday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
