VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDCP opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF

The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

