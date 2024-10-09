VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ MDCP opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.
About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.