VOXX International (VOXX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

VOXX opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $141.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

