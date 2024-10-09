WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
WAM Research Stock Performance
WAM Research Company Profile
WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Research
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.