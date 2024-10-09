William Blair Comments on Republic Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $202.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

