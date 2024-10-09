Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $91.00 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after acquiring an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after buying an additional 667,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after acquiring an additional 634,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.