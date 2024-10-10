10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 276,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,610,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Down 24.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $10,884,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,388,000 after purchasing an additional 446,192 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 502,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.