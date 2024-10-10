Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 855299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

About Abcourt Mines

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.