ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 5,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,212. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.5058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

