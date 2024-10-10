Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
