Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AGD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 45,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,328. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

