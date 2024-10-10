Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ASGI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 104,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,344 shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $798,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957,749 shares in the company, valued at $57,143,710.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

