Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.15. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 9,218 shares traded.

ACST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,724 shares during the quarter. Acasti Pharma makes up 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

