ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $21.91. ACM Research shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 515,330 shares.

Specifically, Director Xiao Xing sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $1,910,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,412,716.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,703,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,890,627.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other ACM Research news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,428,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,463,767.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

ACM Research Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.