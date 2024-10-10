Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 26,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 42,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $136.83 million and a PE ratio of 47.73.
Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Actuate Therapeutics
Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Actuate Therapeutics
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.