Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 26,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 42,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $136.83 million and a PE ratio of 47.73.

Get Actuate Therapeutics alerts:

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, insider Todd S. Thomson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd S. Thomson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $224,991.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,232. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.