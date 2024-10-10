Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTUGet Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 26,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 42,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $136.83 million and a PE ratio of 47.73.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Todd S. Thomson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd S. Thomson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $224,991.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,232. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

