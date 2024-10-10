Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Tops One Day Volume of $22.99 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $189.35 million and approximately $22.99 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,309,843,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,309,843,061.292357 with 652,234,520.345192 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.20995103 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $24,874,141.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

