AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.48. AGC shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 9,514 shares changing hands.

AGC Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.