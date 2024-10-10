AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 123288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.82.

Get AGF Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity at AGF Management

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.31. The company has a market cap of C$680.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In other news, Director Cybele Negris purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00. In related news, Director Cybele Negris acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, with a total value of C$48,900.00. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 12,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,833.75. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,585 shares of company stock worth $411,226. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.