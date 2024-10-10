agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

AGL opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in agilon health by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 65.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

