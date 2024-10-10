agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 1,349,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,953,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

