AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading 8% Higher – Should You Buy?

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

AirIQ Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$13.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get AirIQ alerts:

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. AirIQ had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 million during the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.