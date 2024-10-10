Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 12,959,899 shares traded.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,149 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,823 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Stories

