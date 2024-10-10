Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares changing hands.
Alexco Resource Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
