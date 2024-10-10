Algorand Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.07 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $983.30 million and approximately $25.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00042812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,314,435,749 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

