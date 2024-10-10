Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 24,644,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 45,824,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alien Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.