Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72. 5,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 29,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$153.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement services. It also offers advisory services for digital strategy, organization performance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and change management.

