Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 118.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Amcor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 294,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

