American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,406.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,419 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,657. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
