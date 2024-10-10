American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,406.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,419 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,657. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

