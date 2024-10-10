Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 12,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 17,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $88.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Travel Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.16% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

