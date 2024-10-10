ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $881.58 million during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.