Analysts Set Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target at $79.00

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNXC. Baird R W raised Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

CNXC stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $653,747. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,518,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Concentrix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

