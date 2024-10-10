Analysts Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Target Price at $81.50

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Griffon
Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Griffon by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 65.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Griffon Stock Performance
Shares of GFF opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. Griffon has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
Griffon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.
About Griffon
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Griffon
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.