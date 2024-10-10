Analysts Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Target Price at $81.50

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,482,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,482,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $228,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,607 shares in the company, valued at $52,362,394.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,020 shares of company stock worth $16,722,924. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Griffon by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 65.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. Griffon has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

