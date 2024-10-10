Analysts Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT at C$22.23

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$21.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

