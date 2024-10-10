Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $78.83

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:KTB opened at $79.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,187,000 after purchasing an additional 201,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,046,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 351.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 270,427 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

