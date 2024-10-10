Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

