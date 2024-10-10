Analyzing Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -67.01% -81.03% -35.69% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $5.84 million 1.87 -$3.67 million ($0.41) -2.54 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.57 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Senmiao Technology and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

