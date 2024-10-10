AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of AU traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 2,176,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,453. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.98. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

